“I can still reach higher” – Fulham’s João Palhinha hinting at Bayern Munich move in January?

João Palhinha is a name that has been tossed around during Bayern Munich transfer talks. The Portuguese midfielder nearly moved to the Rekordmeister on deadline day but the transfer could not be brought over the line. A distraught Palhinha has since returned to Fulham FC and extended his contract, but a move to Bayern is still on the table.

That is what he hinted at during a press conference with Portugal:

“I don’t know what will happen in the future”, the 28-year-old admitted (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Obviously it (the failed transfer) affected me and my family a lot, but it’s water under the bridge. I don’t want to remember that. You know what happened. It (Bayern’s interest) is a source of pride).

“In my life, everything that happened has been for a reason and I like to think that the future will tell me if what happened was also for a reason”, he continued. “I want to continue following my path, everything I’ve achieved was because of my worth and my work. Nobody has given me anything. I’m 28 years old, but I know I can still reach higher - I’m facing the future with this ambition”.

The fact that he wanted to move to Bayern is a positive sign for the Bavarians to take a second chance, but the downside is that Fulham might ask for more money.