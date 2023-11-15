Harry Kane to be joined by his family to live in ex-Bayern Munich player’s house

Harry Kane has had a blistering start to life as a Bayern Munich player, banging in goals from all angles—all whilst living nomadically. The England captain had been staying in a hotel for the time being while he and his family continued to look for a house to move into next month, and they may have just found one:

Harry Kane's wife and four kids are expected to move over in December, into the villa of a former Bayern player who's since gone to play for a foreign club [@honigstein, @TheAthleticFC] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 14, 2023

The most intriguing part of the report is that the villa was the residence of a former player of the Rekordmeister who has since been sold and the guessing game began; commenters under that tweet have speculated on whose house it was.

Names such as Sadio Mané, Lucas Hernandez, and Robert Lewandowski were brought up but it might be transfers that preceded the above players. So, it could be the #StepOverKing/Eminem himself Michael Cuisance, Thiago (though there was an older report that his house was used by someone else), or Juan Bernat.

