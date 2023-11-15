 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Harry Kane to be joined by his family to live in ex-Bayern Munich player’s house

Time to settle down.

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - Bundesliga Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Harry Kane has had a blistering start to life as a Bayern Munich player, banging in goals from all angles—all whilst living nomadically. The England captain had been staying in a hotel for the time being while he and his family continued to look for a house to move into next month, and they may have just found one:

The most intriguing part of the report is that the villa was the residence of a former player of the Rekordmeister who has since been sold and the guessing game began; commenters under that tweet have speculated on whose house it was.

Names such as Sadio Mané, Lucas Hernandez, and Robert Lewandowski were brought up but it might be transfers that preceded the above players. So, it could be the #StepOverKing/Eminem himself Michael Cuisance, Thiago (though there was an older report that his house was used by someone else), or Juan Bernat.

Whose house do you think it was? Let us know in the comments!

