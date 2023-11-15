Bayern Munich thrilled to finally ink Australian youth Nestory Irankunda

Bayern Munich finally made its move for Australian teenager Nestory Irankunda go official and the club seems excited to finally bring the youngster to its campus in July.

Irankunda will finish the season with Adelaide United and then make the move to Germany in the summer.

“We’ve had Nestory on our radar for some time and we’re pleased we’ve reached an agreement with him and Adelaide United on a move to Munich for next summer. We’d like to thank the United management for the good talks. Nestory is an extremely quick winger, a strong dribbler and finisher with good drive towards goal. We’re convinced by his potential and that he will take the next steps with us,” said Jochen Sauer, Bayern Munich’s director of youth development. “The experiences in the coming months in the A-League will certainly have a positive effect on his ongoing development.”

At this point, it is unclear at this point if Bayern Munich is planning to immediately place him with the first team or whether Irankunda will spend time with Bayern Munich II.