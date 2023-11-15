Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich considering move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier; Jake Fenner is breaking Bundesliga news; Kim Min-jae just wants to go forward; Robert Lewandowski feuding with teammates at FC Barcelona or doling out lessons?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich has been linked to versatile Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier at various points in recent months, but ahead of the winter transfer window, the rumors are starting to spike again:

Bayern Munich have reportedly added Eric Dier to their transfer shortlist. That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring the Spurs defender to the Allianz Arena in the upcoming transfer windows. Only gifted game time recently due to an injury and suspension to Mickey van de Ven and Cristian Romero, respectively, Dier, 29, who has fallen down the Lilywhites’ pecking order, is a candidate to leave London in the New Year. And with Bayern Munich targeting a new defensive player, the 29-year-old, due to his versatility and ability to play in midfield or at centre-back, is thought to be high on the Bundesliga giants’ list. A move in January could happen, but Ange Postecoglou’s willingness to lose another defender will likely depend on Van de Ven’s progress back from injury. Failing that, the former Sporting Lisbon star could see out the remainder of his contract and leave on a free transfer in the summer.

According to the Daily Mirror (as captured by 90Min.com), Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants to unload Dier in January:

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants to sell Eric Dier in January regardless of the injury to Micky van de Ven, believing the funds raised by selling Dier could go towards signing a better replacement for the Dutchman.

When not sprinting off the field due to internal distress, Dier has built a solid reputation due to his flexibility as a player. With Bayern Munich looking to spend efficiently on players who can fill multiple roles, Harry Kane’s old buddy might fit the bill.

What a surreal moment...our old pal Jake Fenner has made the Schmankerl for breaking what could be a very cool story as the New York Red Bulls could be looking to keep it all in the family by acquiring RB Leipzig start Emil Forsberg:

BREAKING NEWS: Sources within the New York Red Bulls confirm that the team is working on acquiring RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberghttps://t.co/JtNrvrMXkT — Jake Fenner (@fenner.bsky.social) (@jakefenner_) November 13, 2023

Forsberg has been under-utilized at Leipzig and could be in line for a move. More importantly, though, seeing one of our old BFW staffers break this kind of story is cool as hell and one of the great things about this platform.

Oh, this other guy jumped in and reported the same thing later, too:

Emil Forsberg has verbally agreed to join New York Red Bulls in MLS from January. Deal in place, not signed/sealed but verbally agreed.



Understand it will be a 4 year deal.



Forsberg will leave RB Leipzig to stay in RB group with NY, as per BILD. Final steps soon. pic.twitter.com/FBNvNx11LP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2023

Bayern Munich was sleepwalking for the majority of its Champions League match against Galatasaray, but did pull out a victory that frustrated many fans.

The Bavarians eventually snared a 2-1 win ahead of this weekend’s Bundesliga showdown with Heidenheim. We will cover ALL of that, plus take a look at those pesky transfer rumors surrounding Joshua Kimmich and our old friend Robert Lewandowski’s recent struggles with FC Barcelona.

Here is the full rundown of what we have on tap for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A breakdown of the Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray match.

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Heidenheim — will Thomas Tuchel learn his lesson with injuries?

Thoughts on Robert Lewandowski’s struggles with FC Barcelona and those links to MLS (do I have to fire up another post like this?)

How legit are the Joshua Kimmich transfer rumors?

FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is finding himself in some hot water due to his on-field behavior toward a teammate.

Who could have seen this coming?

Anyway, let’s check the story out:

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has brushed off criticism for shouting at teenager Lamine Yamal and appearing to snub his 16-year-old teammate during Sunday’s win over Alaves. Yamal only turned 16 in July - he was handed his debut by Xavi last season aged just 15 - but has already become a regular for the senior side. Indeed, the weekend was his sixth La Liga start this season and he has featured in every game in some capacity across all competitions. But the youngster found himself at the centre of a mini storm involving Lewandowski. There was a moment in the Alaves game when Yamal didn’t play the ball when the veteran striker wanted, opting to shoot himself instead, followed by a swift verbal rebuke. In the aftermath, Yamal went over to his much older teammate, offering a hand. But Lewandowski appeared to deliberately blank him. It sparked media reaction and suggestions the 35-year-old should do better as a senior star and a mentor-like figure to younger players. “Ignoring Lamine Yamal? There is nothing to comment on, it was a total accident. Sometimes I shout during a match, but that’s normal,” he insisted when addressing reporters. Further footage later emerged showing Lewandowski exchanging much kinder words with Lamal during the game, offering his colleague constructive but calm advice which appeared to be welcomed and keenly taken on board. The result marked a second successive La Liga win for Barcelona after losing the season’s first Clasico against Real Madrid last month, ensuring they just about keep pace with Catalan neighbours and surprise league leaders Girona.

Meh...it is really much ado about nothing. Sure, Lewandowski can get harsh with teammates, but — generally — the striker is right. During his last season at Bayern Munich he was too often snubbed by teammates in the final third and the team suffered for it.

During a season where he has not been at his absolute best, Lewandowski still needs — and deserves — the ball more often than he actually gets it. Sure, he could handle those situations better at times, but if the exchange help Yamal improve his decision-making for the future, than it will all be worth it.

In an era where some defenders are more inclined to pass the ball laterally or backward to recycle things, Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae loves to move the ball forward:

⏩ Kim Min-Jae has made more forward passes (430) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season pic.twitter.com/A4hGFFrTXW — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 13, 2023

Bayern Munich ran out eventual winners over FC Heidenheim today in a game of ups and downs, with the Bavarians going 2-0 up in the first half only to see the lead vanish in minutes, but fighting back in the last stretch to bag all three points.

There were some clear issues with the squad on display, but some individual performances that still stood out. In this podcast, we discuss the game and parts of the bigger picture, specifically:

The lineups and setups of the team.

The fascinating rotations of the Bayern Munich XI, such as the inclusion of Bouna Sarr.

The visible fatigue in the games of certain players who have been over-worked.

The tweaked midfield set-up and how it evolved over the course of the game.

The worrying and celebrated individual performances from the difference-makers today.

The state of Bayern’s title CHALLENGE in the face of a Bayer Leverkusen super-team.

We have all seen the rumors linking Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid, but how would the Canadian star actually fit in Spain? The 4th Official gave its take on that:

Davies is a tough-tackling full-back who can time his challenges well to secure the ball back for his team inside his half. He usually puts his foot through the ball when required and has got the vision to engineer a few promising chances for his teammates up top. The Canadian sensation is a decent dribbler with the ball as well and can shoot the ball with power from long range. He is an accurate passer of the ball but needs to find a way to add more goals to his game. Davies would no doubt enhance the quality of Real Madrid‘s first team. He would also serve as an upgrade over Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy at the Madrid club. Hence, it makes sense for Los Blancos to arrange a move for him next summer. At 23, Davies will only get better in the coming seasons and has got the skillset to be a success story at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the long run. Thus, he would be an excellent choice for Real Madrid to consider at the end of this campaign.

Do you agree with that assessment?

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been battling a shoulder injury and the club is worried about how England coach plans to use the 20-year-old:

Real Madrid were hoping that Jude Bellingham would not have to spend any time with the English national team during this international break, but it looks as if the English FA have taken a different view of his injury. Bellingham dislocated his shoulder two weekends ago against Rayo Vallecano, and was able to complete the match. Despite a message of little concern coming out of the Santiago Bernabeu, he did sit out their two following games against Braga and Valencia. They had hoped that Bellingham would be given the all clear to miss international duty by England, and sent home to recover in Madrid, as per Diario AS. However England have decided to hang onto him in case he can recover in time for their second game. The Three Lions face Malta on Friday and then North Macedonia the following Monday, and Gareth Southgate is keen to see whether he can be fit in time for their clash next week. Given how crucial he is to both sides, it is no surprise that both are keen to have him, and in optimal conditions. After England’s tie with Macedonia, Real Madrid travel to Cadiz the following Sunday in what could be a physical clash at the Nuevo Mirandilla.

As Bayern Munich enter another international break, one player has shone brighter than the rest. Harry Kane is a phenomenon — he has 17 goals in 11 Bundesliga matchdays, surpassing the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Müller. This has people talking, but that’s not the only major thing that has taken place in the last week or so. FCB youth player Aleksandar Pavlović made his starting XI debut, and Thomas Tuchel has picked a fight with the German media.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss the following: