Thomas Müller mentoring Aleksandar Pavlović at Bayern Munich

Aleksandar Pavlović got a 30-minute appearance and also an assist in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund last weekend in what was one of the biggest occasions in the 19-year-old’s career thus far.

This weekend, the youngster made his first start in the Bundesliga. Things are clearly looking up for the midfielder.

Pavlović has worked his way through Bayern’s ranks, making his way to the senior team, having made his second appearance of the season with hi cameo against Dortmund. Thomas Müller recently explained that he has been mentoring the youngster, and that he is one of his biggest fans within the squad. Bayern’s Raumdeuter very much appreciates the fact that Pavlović is a homegrown talent and has worked his way through Bayern’s youth ranks en route to getting his call-up to the senior squad.

Müller recently lauded the way he played in what was a momentous appearance for him, adding that he always knows the youngster is capable of making something happen offensively. “Aleks played the way I know him. He’s a great boy. I like the way he plays. We get along well too. I spend a lot of time with the boy – during the warm-up and during the substitute training sessions. I enjoy playing with Aleks because I know with him something can always happen offensively. He’s always looking up and plays football the way I know it,” Müller told Bild (via @iMiaSanMia).

Just as Müller described in the way that Pavlović plays, the youngster created something out of nothing when he pounced on a poor touch from Niklas Süle before slotting a through ball for Harry Kane, completing his hat-trick and putting the cherry on top of what was a dominant Bayern performance. The tenacity he showed in his press is part of what Müller knows makes Pavlović so dangerous in the offensive third.

This weekend, Pavlović played a steady game against Heidenheim with limited mistakes. Overall, the kid is making great progress.