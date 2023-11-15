 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala’s new and “classy” celebration caught the eyes of many

Gentleman-like

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen v SV Darmstadt 98 - Bundesliga Photo by Kevin Voigt/Getty Images

Jamal Musiala has had the same celebration since his debut in that 8-0 rout of Schalke at the start of the 2020/21 season: forming an “M” with his fingers and a fist pump of some sort, in any order. When Bayern Munich played Galatasaray in the Champions League not too long ago, Musiala scored and did a new celebration: the bow:

He showed it for the first time after his goal against Galatasaray. A bow as a thank you to the audience. He wants to unpack the maestro gesture in highlight games and mega goals in the future.

– Philipp Kessler (@kessler_philipp)

UEFA Champions League 2023/24Galatasaray SK v FC Bayern München Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Weirdly enough, the bow was already Musiala’s default celebration in FIFA Mobile (now EASFC Mobile). There was also that one time, probably during the 4-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2022/23 season, where Musiala scored a goal and had to be reminded by Alphonso Davies to do his “M” celebration.

