Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala’s new and “classy” celebration caught the eyes of many

Jamal Musiala has had the same celebration since his debut in that 8-0 rout of Schalke at the start of the 2020/21 season: forming an “M” with his fingers and a fist pump of some sort, in any order. When Bayern Munich played Galatasaray in the Champions League not too long ago, Musiala scored and did a new celebration: the bow:

He showed it for the first time after his goal against Galatasaray. A bow as a thank you to the audience. He wants to unpack the maestro gesture in highlight games and mega goals in the future. – Philipp Kessler (@kessler_philipp)

Weirdly enough, the bow was already Musiala’s default celebration in FIFA Mobile (now EASFC Mobile). There was also that one time, probably during the 4-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2022/23 season, where Musiala scored a goal and had to be reminded by Alphonso Davies to do his “M” celebration.