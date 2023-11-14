Agent for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies denies spurning contract extension

After reports from Spain broke that indicated that Alphonso Davies had spurned a contract extension attempt from Bayern Munich and is looking to leave the club, Tz journalist Philipp Kessler tracked down Davies’ agent Nedal Househ to comment on the story.

The agent denied the reports and indicated that Davies’ sole focus was on Bayern Munich — not Real Madrid, Manchester City, or any of the other clubs linked to the Canadian star:

Excl.: Just spoke to Nedal Huoseh, the agent of Alphonso Davies. He was surprised by the recent reports from Spain. They were stating that Davies has refused to sign a new contract at FC Bayern and that he is only thinking about Real Madrid. Huoseh: “That’s inaccurate. Right now, Phonzy is at Bayern Munich, that’s where his focus is.”

Should Bayern Munich feel any better about things? Hmmm...maybe...maybe not. It is still far too early for either party to make any declarations. What can be assumed is that Househ and Bayern Munich will talk (probably several times) about a contract extension, but whether or not a deal gets done will likely not be determined for months.