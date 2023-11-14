Has Alphonso Davies already told Bayern Munich he won’t sign a new deal? Is Real Madrid ready and waiting to take him?

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has been linked to a transfer with Real Madrid and Manchester City the most serious of the clubs interested in the Canadian star.

Now, though, reports out of Spain have emerged that Davies has told Bayern Munich that he will not sign a contract extension. “Reports out of Spain” is a statement that is worthy of skepticism, so let’s take a look at what is being reported.

Get Spanish Football News captured the story from Marca, which indicates that Davies has already told Bayern Munich that he will not ink a contract extension with the club. Davies’ current deal expires in 2025, which would make him a prime candidate to be sold this upcoming summer — if he really did communicate this to the club.

Here is the GSFN summary:

Real Madrid have seen their chances of landing Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich afforded a major boost. This comes amid widespread confirmation that the Canadian international has been placed atop the wishlist of Florentino Pérez and the powers that be at the Santiago Bernabéu. To this point, all speculation surrounding the future of their defensive standout has been firmly rejected by Bayern, adamant that Davies will be going nowhere any time soon, but the German champions may ultimately be left with no choice. As per a report from Marca, Davies has made clear to the board at the Allianz Arena that he has no intention of penning a new contract with the club. This comes with the 23-year-old having his sights firmly set on a move to Real Madrid in 2024. It is now up to Los Blancos and Davies alike to convince Bayern to give the green light to the transfer at the earliest opportunity.

It seems unlikely that Davies would have already told Bayern Munich that he wants to move on, but there have been whispers for months now. Could it be real?

The answer to that is a firm...maybe. Neither side would want to publicize that kind of information just yet, but it seems very early for Davies or his camp to make it known that he wants out.

With an ongoing situation that is full of uncertainty, there is one thing that is for sure — this will not be the last twist or turn on this story.