Official: Bayern Munich signs Aussie wonder kid Nestory Irankunda from Adelaide United

Bayern Munich are always on the hunt to secure the world’s top talents. This time, they’ve gone down under to find their next star.

The Bavarians have officially completed the signing of 17-year old wonder kid Nestory Irankunda from Adelaide United. The record champions have had their eye on him for a while now, so it’s good news to see the transfer finally come to fruition:

Der #FCBayern hat das australische Offensivtalent Nestory #Irankunda verpflichtet. Der 17-Jährige kommt zum 1. Juli 2024 von Adelaide United und unterschreibt ab diesem Zeitpunkt einen langfristigen Vertrag. ✍️



https://t.co/twNwMoOn4f… pic.twitter.com/EDnL9fFP8l — FC Bayern Campus (@fcbayerncampus) November 14, 2023

#FCBayern has signed the Australian offensive talent Nestory #Irankunda. The 17-year-old will join from Adelaide United on July 1, 2024 and will sign a long-term contract from then on. ✍️

If there were any lingering doubts, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, chimed in to confirm the signing while detailing the expected transfer fee for Irankunda.

EXCLUSIVE: Bayern are closing in on deal to sign 17 year old talent Nestory Irankunda, here we go!



2006 born winger on the verge of joining Bayern in 2024 from Australian side Adelaide United.



Understand fee verbally agreed is £3m fixed fee plus add-ons. pic.twitter.com/oUi1KEy0S3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 10, 2023

The Tanzanian born winger mainly plays down the right-hand side, but is also capable of deputising the left flank. Irankunda’s main strengths include his blistering pace, dribbling ability and finishing.

The 17-year old will complete the season at Adelaide United, where he boasts nine goals and two assists across 39 first-team appearances, before joining Bayern on July 1st, 2024.

For such a young age, Irankunda already has a solid amount of experience playing first-team football in Australia’s top league. Considering his experience, raw talent, as well as Bayern’s world class coaching staff and facilities, Irankunda could prove to be a steal.

According to Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Nico Linner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the cost for Irankunda is floating. For now, it is under €1 million and could go up to €3 million:

Bayern will pay Adelaide United a fixed fee of €750k for Nestory Irankunda. Depending on the number of games Irankunda will play for Adelaide United before his move, the fee can go up, but will remain under €1m for now. After the move, further add-ons are due if Irankunda makes it to the first team - which can take the overall fee up to €3m.

