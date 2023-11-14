Bayern Munich’s Sven Ulreich set to receive a multi-year contract, per report

When it became clear that Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer would be set to miss a big chunk of the first half of the season, instead of being ready for the beginning of the season, it would have been understandable for fans to worry.

Would Sven Ulreich, who disappointed in the 2. Bundesliga with Hamburger SV, really be the reliable pair of hands the club needs in the Bundesliga and Champions League? The answer seems to have been yes, as Ulreich left a positive impression as Neuer’s stand in. The round of applause Ulreich received during Bayern’s recent AGM certainly seemed appreciative. It might have been so positive, in fact, that Ulreich is seemingly set to sign a new long term deal.

According to Luca Bendoni, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Ulreich is set to receive a “multi year” (read: more than one, ergo two-year) deal. Final details are being discussed and the completion of the deal is only a matter of time. Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer also noted that perhaps the applause at the AGM “would help Ulreich sign a new contract.” They’re not exactly making the new contract a big secret.

However, the report concludes with the claim that Ulreich is expected to take over a managerial/board position upon retiring. The idea of Ulreich going straight from retirement to the board of the Bavarian giants sounds genuinely absurd, but the idea of him finding some role at Bayern seems much less absurd. It would be interesting to see the long time stalwart of the club find a new role at Bayern.