Max Eberl now “highly likely” to join Bayern Munich as a board member for sport

It is absolutely no secret that Bayern Munich has remained very interested in bringing Max Eberl to the club to join as a board member for sport. Eberl was fired from RB Leipzig at the end of September for what Die Roten Bullen cited as a lack of commitment to his role there, partially to do with the fact that he expressed openness to potentially taking a job at Bayern. Leipzig was not too fond of the fact that Eberl has Bayern whispering in his ear, but there has been a vacancy ever since the Rekordmeister sacked Hasan Salihamidžić.

Of course, Bayern has brought in Christoph Freund as sporting director for now, but Brazzo had also been serving as a board member for sport ever since the summer of 2020 alongside his role as sporting director. There is still a seat that needs to be filled, presumably by Eberl. Bayern’s bosses did not want to internally promote Freund to that position so soon and they are waiting to see how he deals with key contract extensions at the club before weighing that option further. Unfortunately for Freund, the Eberl rumors are heating up.

Per information from Sky Sport journalists Florian Plettenberg and Philipp Hinze (via @iMiaSanMia), it is now looking increasingly likely that Eberl will wind up joining Bayern. They report that a prospective move is being planned for either December, January, or February, and that Leipzig would receive a compensation fee of around €5 million.

It is also well known that Liverpool FC has been monitoring Eberl’s situation as they are also very keen to bring in Eberl, but the former Gladbach and Leipzig man is reportedly only waiting for Bayern right now. He is not considering other offers at this point and the move to Bayern now seems to be more of a when than an if.

If Bayern is able to seal a deal either next month or in January, it is possible that Eberl could help with bringing in players during the winter transfer window, but that’s not possible if he winds up coming in February. Hopefully for Bayern’s sake, they are able to bring him in as early as possible in a way that is acceptable by Leipzig and does not overstep any contractual or legal boundaries that might exist.