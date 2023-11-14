Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich prez cautious, but optimistic on Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies; Does Florian Wirtz “dream” of FC Barcelona?; Harry Kane and Leroy Sané recognized for efforts; Manchester United wants Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić; and MORE!

The lingering transfers rumors that are linking Bayern Munich stars Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies have reached the level that a club executive needed to address the respective situations with the media.

“We still have time, but Jamal is an incredibly great player whom we want to keep for as long as possible. I think he knows exactly what he has at FC Bayern,” Hainer told Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The same goes for (Davies). I think he has become one of the world’s best defenders with us. Of course we want to keep him. I hope he wants that, too.”

The situation with Davies is more urgent than that of Musiala. Davies’ agent has openly spoken of looking into new clubs and the unspoken reason on why things are collapsing is because the Davies camp was unhappy with the sacking of former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić.

Right now, it looks and feels like Davies is a strong contender for a transfer next summer as his contract ends in 2025.

As for Musiala, the situation is less dire. The youngster’s contract runs through 2026 and there has not been direct communication to the media (or to the club — that we know of) that the youngster is eager to leave Bavaria just yet.

However, rumors have been out there and Musiala — on the surface — does appear to be a little more hardened to be a professional this season. With strong ties to England already and other powers like FC Barcelona and Real Madrid sure to be interested in such a talent, it could be hard for Bayern Munich to hold on to Musiala should he decide that he wants to leave.

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané and Harry Kane are on the Bundesliga Team of the Week for WhoScored.com:

The duo was also recognized by kicker:

Bayern Munich was sleepwalking for the majority of its Champions League match against Galatasaray, but did pull out a victory that frustrated many fans.

The Bavarians eventually snared a 2-1 win ahead of this weekend’s Bundesliga showdown with Heidenheim. We will cover ALL of that, plus take a look at those pesky transfer rumors surrounding Joshua Kimmich and our old friend Robert Lewandowski’s recent struggles with FC Barcelona.

Here is the full rundown of what we have on tap for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A breakdown of the Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray match.

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Heidenheim — will Thomas Tuchel learn his lesson with injuries?

Thoughts on Robert Lewandowski’s struggles with FC Barcelona and those links to MLS (do I have to fire up another post like this?)

How legit are the Joshua Kimmich transfer rumors?

Manchester United is considering giving Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić a new home for next season, but it does not appear that the Croatian star would want to make the move anyway:

Manchester United are keen to sign Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić but the Croatia veteran has made it clear he is not interested in such a move.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany great Miroslav Klose thinks the Rekordmeister’s attack

“I hope that Kingsley Coman also scores more and makes assists. I would like that from Serge Gnabry, too. Both of them have to become more effective. This is incredibly important,” Klose remarked.

Bayern Munich ran out eventual winners over FC Heidenheim today in a game of ups and downs, with the Bavarians going 2-0 up in the first half only to see the lead vanish in minutes, but fighting back in the last stretch to bag all three points.

There were some clear issues with the squad on display, but some individual performances that still stood out. In this podcast, we discuss the game and parts of the bigger picture, specifically:

The lineups and setups of the team.

The fascinating rotations of the Bayern Munich XI, such as the inclusion of Bouna Sarr.

The visible fatigue in the games of certain players who have been over-worked.

The tweaked midfield set-up and how it evolved over the course of the game.

The worrying and celebrated individual performances from the difference-makers today.

The state of Bayern’s title CHALLENGE in the face of a Bayer Leverkusen super-team.

If the situations surrounding Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies have you on edge just a little bit, just imagine that the contingency plan for Musiala — Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz — reportedly “dreams” of a move to Catalonia:

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz dreams of a move to Barcelona but his €100m asking price is far too high for the Spanish side. A switch to the Premier League is far more likely.

Count Fulham FC goalkeeper Bernd Leno among those thrilled to see Manuel Neuer back on the pitch at Bayern Munich.

“I’m happy that he’s back on the pitch and hopefully he gets back to his best level. If he reaches his top level, he will be the best goalkeeper in the world. 90% of goalkeepers would probably have said: ‘Oh come on, whatever, I’ve had my career, I’ve earned my money and I’m happy with it.’ But Manu wants to prove himself again to everyone, and especially to himself. And that’s probably the difference between the top goalkeepers and the best goalkeeper,” Leno said.

In a weird twist of events, Germany called four goalkeepers up to its camp, but neither Leno, nor Neuer were among the quartet. FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen, RB Leipzig’s Janis Blaswich, Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann, and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp all got the nod.

Neuer’s absence from the camp was expected, but Leno’s likely was not.

As Bayern Munich enter another international break, one player has shone brighter than the rest. Harry Kane is a phenomenon — he has 17 goals in 11 Bundesliga matchdays, surpassing the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Müller. This has people talking, but that’s not the only major thing that has taken place in the last week or so. FCB youth player Aleksandar Pavlović made his starting XI debut, and Thomas Tuchel has picked a fight with the German media.

