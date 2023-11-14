Bavarian Loan Works: Tillman scores again, earns another call to the USMNT

Most Bayern Munich loanees were active in league play this week and a couple of them had appearances in European competitions as well. Tillman is the only one that found the back of the net this week, though many of the loanees’ teams were involved in points. See how the results went for the loanees and who got called up to their international teams for the upcoming international fixtures.

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Only allowing one goal against a team like Borussia Dortmund might look great on paper, but if you look further into Stuttgart’s match against BVB, you will see that Nübel was only faced with the one shot on goal. It was a pretty slow day for the keeper. Other than picking that ball out of the back of his net, he only had 33 touches all game and was only required to come out for one high cross in towards him. Pretty slow day, but his teammates did enough to get the three points with their attack.

After the international break, Stuttgart will travel to Frankfurt to take on Eintracht.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić started and played the full 90 minutes in Leverkusen’s Europa Leagues play on Thursday in Azerbaijan. He help his team keep a clean sheet, contributing a clearance, and six recoveries, all while winning 100% of his tackles. He also tried to get something going on in the attack. He completed 87% of his passes, including four into the final third. Leverkusen beat Qarabag FK with a penalty kick deep into stoppage time of the second half.

Stanišić was given the day off in Bundesliga action, as he was on the bench for Leverkusen’s big 4-0 win, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Stanišić has been called into the Croatian National Team for their upcoming Euro Qualifiers against Latvia and Armenia. Leverkusen will travel to take on Werder Bremen after the international break.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman came on for PSV in the 66th minute of their Champions League match against Lens. His team was already up 1-0 and Tillman played hard on both sides of the ball to hold that scoreline. On the attack, he completed just five of seven passes, but had a chance created for his team to shoot. On defense he won all four tackles attempted, cleared a shot off of the line, blocked another shot, and had one interception and two recoveries. PSV went on to beat Lens 1-0.

Tillman started on the bench again for PSV’s Eredivisie match against PEC Zwolle. He came into the match in the 70th minute when his team was already up 3-0. Just eight minutes later, he put a bow on the match with a goal of his own in the 78th minute. PSV went onto win 4-0.

Tillman has been called back into the US National team for their upcoming Nations League matches against Trinidad and Tobago. After the break, PSV will take on FC Twente on the road.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidović is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidović – Dinamo Zagreb

Vidović came into the Conference League match against Viktoria Plzen in Czechia in the 66th minute. His team was already down 1-0, but his one shot attempt and 100% pass completion were not enough to come back. Zagreb fell 1-0 once again to Plzen.

Back in league play, Zagreb earned a 2-2 draw. Vidovic came off the bench in the 65th minute, but had just five touches in the almost 30 minutes on the pitch. He completed both of his pass attempts and recorded one recovery, but other than that did not have any notable stats.

Zagreb will host Osijek in league play after the international break.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimovic started on the bench for the match against Inter Milan and came into the match in the 55th minute for Frosinone. He contributed well on the attack. He had one shot on goal, which required a save. He also created a chance for his teammates to score and had four passes into the final third. Unfortunately this was not enough to help his team, as they fell 2-0 to the hosts.

Frosinone will travel to face Genoa after the international break.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner didn’t come into the match for Elversberg until the 89th minute, when they were already up 2-1 on the road against Schalke. He was not able to do anything significant in his time on the pitch.

Elversberg will host Paderborn 07 after the international break.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk started in goal for Münster away to Freiburg II. He only allowed two goals on the day, which was enough to set his team up to get a 2-2 draw, but it required a stoppage-time equalizer from his teammate.

Münster will host Viktoria Köln after the break.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench, but did not make in onto the pitch for Magdeburg’s 2-1 loss against fellow East German rivals, Hansa Rostock.

Magdeburg will travel to take on Osnabrück after the break.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started for Wiesbaden’s match as they hosted 1.FC Kaiserslautern. He completed 94% of his passes and created a chance for his team to shoot. He also dropped back to record eight recoveries on defense. He was subbed off in the 77th minute. Although he did not directly contribute to the scoring, he helped his team secure a 2-1 home win.

Wiesbaden will travel to face Greuther Fürth after the international break.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Like Wanner, Kabadayi came into the match very late when Schalke took on Elversberg. Although he had a few more minutes on the pitch than Wanner, Kabadayi had about the same type of impact. However, he received a yellow card deep in stoppage time — salt in the wound of a 2-1 home loss.

Schalke will face Fortuna Düsseldorf after the break.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold came into the match in the 85th minute, shortly after his team scored to make it 2-2 against Hertha BSC in Berlin. He had one shot — that missed wide right — in just ten touches. Other than that, Herold did not influence the match enough for a break through, and the match would end 2-2.

KSC will host 1. FC Nürnberg after the break.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lenn Jastremski is the only player on loan from the second team to the 3. Liga.

Lenn Jastremski – SSV Ulm 1846

Jastremski was not in the matchday squad for Ulm’s 2-0 loss away to Jahn Regensburg.

Ulm will host Freiburg II after the break.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer did not appear in either of FC 08 Homburg’s matches, as they advanced in the Saarland Cup and drew 2-2 against Stuttgarter Kickers.

Homburg will take on VfR Aalen and Eintracht Frankfurt II in the coming weeks.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner.

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein started and played the full 90 minutes at home against Wolfberger AC. He did all that he could to help his team score. He had three shots — all of which were off target. He also had three chances created for his team to shoot and completed four passes into the final third. Unfortunately Lustenau’s bad form continued, and they fell 3-2.

Lustenau will travel to take on Sturm Graz after the international break.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner started for Hartberg in their home match against Rapid Wien. His passing rate left something to desire — completing just over 50% of his attempts — though he did have six passes into the final third. He really shined on on defense. He won all four tackles that he attempted, had three clearances, two interceptions, and six recoveries to help his team keep a clean sheet. He was subbed out in the 83rd minute, but his teammates were able to see out a 1-0 home shutout win.

Hartberg will travel to take on Red Bull Salzburg after the break.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are three players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, and Benjamin Dibrani.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was not in the matchday squad for Admira Wacker’s 2-1 road loss against First Vienna.

Admira will host Dibrani’s SW Bregenz after the break.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu was not in the matchday squad for SV Ried’s 5-0 win over SV Lafnitz.

Ried will travel to face Dornbirn after the international break.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani was not in the matchday squad for Bregenz’ 3-2 home loss against SKN St. Pölten.

Bregenz will host Parkadze and Admira Wacker after the international break.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was not in the matchday squad for St. Gallen’s 4-2 home win against Winerthur.

St. Gallen will travel to face FC Basel after the break.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison started and played the full 90 minutes at center-back for Wigan, when they took on Peterborough United in League One play. He completed 95% of his passes — only misplaying three. On defense, he recorded two blocked shots, six clearances — including three with his head — one interception, and three recoveries. All this helped Wigan minimize the damage on defense and win 2-1.

On Saturday, Wigan traveled to face Cheltenham Town in League One play. This time he was out wide at right back. His passing efficiency was nowhere near where it was against Peterborough — only completing 67% of his passes — but his defensive stats were just as impressive. In this match, he had one block, eight clearances — five with his head, one interception, and four recoveries. Again, Wigan was able to hold their opponent to just one goal, but this team had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Wigan will face Tranmare on the road in group play of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, but then will pause for the rest of the international break. After the break, they will face Leyton Orient in London.

Scotland – Championship

Barry Hepburn is the only player on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Barry Hepburn – Queen’s Park

Hepburn came into the match for Queen’s Park in the 62nd minute with his team down 1-0, right after Raith Rovers went down to ten men. He did not have a goal or an assist in the match, but was on the pitch when his team took a 2-1 lead. Unfortunately, Raith Rovers had a late equalizer, followed up by a stoppage time penalty winner to take all three points from the hosts.

Queen’s Park will travel to face Partick Thistle F.C. in the Scottish Cup after the international break.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are four players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

All four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

As we have become accustomed to, Bragstad started and played the full 90 minutes for at center back, when Leverkusen traveled to face Eintracht Frankfurt. With her 57 touches, Bragstad recorded 11 clearances — eight with her head! She also had one interception and seven recoveries. Even with her help on defense, Leverkusen conceded two goals and had to settle for a 2-2 draw on the road.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Vilhjálmsdóttir started for Leverkusen and played 77 minutes. She was not able to score on two attempted shots — one blocked and one which required a save — but had the assist on the opening goal in the 17th minute. Unfortunately, Leverkusen saw that early goal erased just two minutes later. She was subbed off with her team down 2-1, but an 88th minute equalizer earned Leverkusen a road point.

Leverkusen will host Landenberger’s RB Leipzig on Sunday, November 19. This has the opportunity to feature three Bayern loanees.

Natalia Padilla Bidas – 1. FC Köln

Köln has not played since the last edition of Bavarian Loan Works. They will host Hoffenheim on Monday and then will travel to face Freiburg on Monday, November 20.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger started for Leipzig against Werder Bremen at home, but only played the first half. She was not able to get into the match, as she had just 11 touches in those 45 minutes. She was only able to complete four of just six pass attempts. Landenberger left the match with her team already down 3-0. Leipzig would go on to lose 5-0.

As mentioned, Leipzig will next travel to face Leverkusen on Sunday.