 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! An extra-long edition of our podcast is now live! We talk about Harry Kane vs Robert Lewandowski, some things Tuchel does better than Nagelsmann, preview Germany's upcoming games, and more! Check it out!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich Kids Club reaches 50,000 members!

Milestone moment for the Kids Club!

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
RB Leipzig - Bayern Munich Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bayern Munich will celebrate a huge milestone because they’re Kids Club has reached 50,000 members! The players of the club all congratulated the exclusive club on gathering that many members (via Bayern’s official website):

“We are 50,000! As your KIDS CLUB captain, I’m really proud,” Jamal Musiala (he’s so young he might as well be part of the club). KIDS CLUB women’s captain Sydney Lohmann chimed in: “What a number! Thank you so much for your support!”

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting pointed out that the Kids Club “could almost fill the entire Allianz Arena!” For context, the Allianz has a maximum capacity of over 75,000, so still some ways away from filling it up with young fans (isn’t that what BSC Young Boys is for?)

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - Bundesliga
Kids (at heart)
Photo by T. Kieslich/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Being a member of the Kids Club comes with a lot of perks and it would be cool to have one. Bayern also has a senior (citizen) team that goes around competing against fellow oldies. The Rekordmeister recently crossed the 300,000 member mark earlier this year in February.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works