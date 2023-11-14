Bayern Munich Kids Club reaches 50,000 members!

Bayern Munich will celebrate a huge milestone because they’re Kids Club has reached 50,000 members! The players of the club all congratulated the exclusive club on gathering that many members (via Bayern’s official website):

“We are 50,000! As your KIDS CLUB captain, I’m really proud,” Jamal Musiala (he’s so young he might as well be part of the club). KIDS CLUB women’s captain Sydney Lohmann chimed in: “What a number! Thank you so much for your support!”

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting pointed out that the Kids Club “could almost fill the entire Allianz Arena!” For context, the Allianz has a maximum capacity of over 75,000, so still some ways away from filling it up with young fans (isn’t that what BSC Young Boys is for?)

Being a member of the Kids Club comes with a lot of perks and it would be cool to have one. Bayern also has a senior (citizen) team that goes around competing against fellow oldies. The Rekordmeister recently crossed the 300,000 member mark earlier this year in February.