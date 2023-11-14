Manuel Neuer praises composure of Bayern Munich youngster Aleksander Pavlović

Bayern Munich campus product Aleksander Pavlović is only 19, but has already earned a few call-ups to senior team coach Thomas Tuchel’s gameday roster. The youngster took the field at the hour mark in a huge Der Klassiker match against Borussia Dortmund and followed that up with a place in the XI vs. Heidenheim.

Pavlović helped his side to a 4-2 win over the newly promoted opponents and his performance earned the confidence of his team captain, Manuel Neuer.

“He had already done well in Dortmund,” the 37-year-old Neuer said after the match (as captured by Az journalist Maximilian Koch). “Today he was challenged right from the start. I think he felt comfortable and didn’t show any nervousness. He was in the game from the start.”

Pavlović played 76 minutes before giving way to Alphonso Davies. Although he has a long way to go, it was a positive step forward for the campus player.

