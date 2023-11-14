AGAIN?! Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich tipped for move to right-back

It is the topic that will not die. Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich may have become one of the best No. 6 players in the world, but his past excellence at right-back always seems to catch up to him for both club and country.

While Germany have had a right-back crisis for years — prompting former coach Joachim Löw to move Kimmich back there for the 2021 EURO — Bayern enjoy the services of Noussair Mazraoui and Konrad Laimer.

But this may not stop Thomas Tuchel should the Bavarians land a new defensive midfielder in the January transfer window, according to a new report from Sport Bild. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Should he get the new holding midfielder he’s been demanding in January, Thomas Tuchel is said to be considering the idea of moving Joshua Kimmich to the right-back position in the second half of the season [@altobelli13, @cfbayern]

Bayern was linked to and nearly completed a move for Fulham’s João Palhinha at the end of the summer window, though it could now be back to the drawing board.

Kimmich is said to prefer the No. 6, where he will be able to influence the game more centrally, but has never been one to complain about being called upon where he is most needed. However, with transfer interest abroad from the likes of Manchester City and FC Barcelona, Kimmich will also have his future on his mind. Could a clash of preferences lead to the Germany star and Bayern third captain’s exit?