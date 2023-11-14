Expectant parents, national team debuts: late changes to Germany for November friendlies

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany roster is undergoing a couple of shakeups just ahead of the November international period.

AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw and his family are expecting, and so the 22-year-old will miss out this time. Via the DFB’s official Twitter account:

Defender Malick Thiaw is also expecting a newborn in the coming days and will therefore not travel to the team on Monday as planned

Additionally, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha (younger brother to Wolfsburg forward Lukas) will miss out as well due to a hip issue, as covered by @iMiaSanMia. 28-year-old Grischa Prömel will instead get his first national team call-up.

Promel has been a constant presence in the Hoffenheim XI this season, with two goals and three assists out of his first 11 league matches.

Nagelsmann and Germany will have their hands full sorting out an assembly of issues in defense and midfield ahead of the 2024 European Championships. Germany plays Turkey on Saturday, November 18th and Austria on Tuesday, November 21st.