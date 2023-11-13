“Do I want to sign Kylian Mbappé? Yes!” — Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel doesn’t mince words on ex-player

While at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel picked up an admiration of French superstar Kylian Mbappé — PSG’s leading man under Tuchel.

Now that he is settled in with the Bavarians, would Tuchel lean on that relationship to try and bring the 24-year-old to Germany? Surem why not?

Would it work? Probably not.

“Do I want to sign Kylian Mbappé? Yes yes, he’s going to play for us, that’s clear (laughs). Kylian is Kylian, he’s extraordinary. He’s very intelligent, he knows that if he wants something and you don’t give it to him, he also knows why,” Tuchel told Canal+ (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have a good relationship. If he wants to come, I’ll go pick him up by bike. But I think that’s not going to be reality.”

The thought of Tuchel and Mbappé on a two-seat bike pedaling their way to Säbener Straße is enticing, but — as the coach said — probably not all that likely.

Tuchel did go on to chat about the possibility of Bayern Munich and PSG eventually meeting in the Champions League — a prospect he is not a fan of.

“I watched Milan against PSG because I really loved my time in Paris with this team. Milan were very strong. It was impressive. But I’m convinced that PSG will qualify, even though it’s a very difficult group,” Tuchel said. “I don’t really like playing against my old teams. I don’t want to be heartbroken. But if it’s a final, why not?”