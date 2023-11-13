Bayern Munich ease past Duisburg 2-0 in Frauen-Bundesliga action

Bayern Munich continues its run at the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga with a 2-0 home win over bottom-of-table Duisburg. Meanwhile Wolfsburg beat Freiburg 4-0 to stay within a point of the leaders.

With only 13 goals scored in seven games, Bayern is still yet to kick their offense into truly high gear. Wolfsburg (17), Hoffenheim (21), and Werder Bremen (16) have all scored more so far, but the Bavarians can be credited for a stingy defense that gave up only one shot overall and zero on target.

Duisburg was determined to settle deep into a low block, however, and made it difficult for the Bayern attack to get going. Striker Jovana Damnjanović got the scoring started early, latching on to a low cross after a driving run from left-back Katharina Naschenweng in the 8th minute. But it was not until Linda Dallmann won a penalty while dribbling through the box in the 70th minute that Bayern could truly begin to breathe easy. Georgia Stanway stepped up to the spot and tucked her shot away coolly into the lower left corner.

Overall, loose touches, scuffed shots, and missed connections deprived Bayern of their chances to put the game well beyond reach. One such example occurred in the 69th minute, when Naschenweng smoothly slipped Klara Bühl in behind down the left half-space, but Bühl fired at a tight angle directly at the keeper as nearby Sydney Lohmann waited unmarked for the pull-back.

Duisburg goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic faced 23 shots on the day, eight on target, and only conceded once in open play.

A full match replay is available courtesy of DAZN on YouTube:

In the end, it was steady as she goes for the Bayern Frauen, whose next Bundesliga match will be at Bremen on November 19th. Before that, though, Bayern will host AS Roma to kick off their 2023/24 UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign on November 15.