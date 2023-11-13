Bavarian Podcast Works S6E18: Is Harry Kane better than Robert Lewandowski ever was? + What Thomas Tuchel does better than Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich + Germany preview

As Bayern Munich enter another international break, one player has shone brighter than the rest. Harry Kane is a phenomenon — he has 17 goals in 11 Bundesliga matchdays, surpassing the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Müller. This has people talking, but that’s not the only major thing that has taken place in the last week or so. FCB youth player Aleksandar Pavlović made his starting XI debut, and Thomas Tuchel has picked a fight with the German media.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss the following:

Is Harry Kane already a better striker than Robert Lewandowski?

What would it take for Kane to surpass Lewandowski’s legacy at Bayern Munich?

Is a Ballon d’Or on the cards for Harry Kane?

Switching gears — INNN argues that Thomas Tuchel has managed to do a few things better than Julian Nagelsmann did.

How would Nagelsmann have fared with Harry Kane?

What could Nagelsmann have planned for Germany in this international break?

Is it time for Joshua Kimmich to move back to right-back?

Does Germany need a new striker?

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.