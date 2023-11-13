Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané says Harry Kane is “good for all of us”

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané is off to the best start of his career and the former Manchester City star knows that part of his success can be attributed to the partnership he has formed with Harry Kane.

“I’m enjoying playing with him a lot. He’s very smart and knows how to move. We don’t have to talk about his finishing. He’s good for all of us, including myself,” Sané told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

7 - FC Bayern's Harry Kane and Leroy Sané have combined to produce seven goals between themselves in the Bundesliga this season, the most by a pair of teammates in Europe's big five leagues (Sané 4 assists for Kane, Kane 3 assists for Sané). Dream-duo. pic.twitter.com/Fh7BUpX82Y — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 13, 2023

Sané and Kane have been — arguably — the best duo in Europe this season and each player has benefitted from each other. The tough part of this story is only for Bayern Munich’s opposition, which will have to try and figure out a way to consistently stop this potent duo.

Heart still pounding from the game? Why not check out our post-game podcast? Cyler is here to run down the ins and outs of Thomas Tuchel’s latest setup, individual performances, Bayern Munich’s fatigue worries, and the state of the Bundesliga title race. Check it out on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate your support!