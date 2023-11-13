 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! An extra-long edition of our podcast is now live! We talk about Harry Kane vs Robert Lewandowski, some things Tuchel does better than Nagelsmann, preview Germany's upcoming games, and more! Check it out!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané says Harry Kane is “good for all of us”

The partnership has been working quite well.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané is off to the best start of his career and the former Manchester City star knows that part of his success can be attributed to the partnership he has formed with Harry Kane.

“I’m enjoying playing with him a lot. He’s very smart and knows how to move. We don’t have to talk about his finishing. He’s good for all of us, including myself,” Sané told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Sané and Kane have been — arguably — the best duo in Europe this season and each player has benefitted from each other. The tough part of this story is only for Bayern Munich’s opposition, which will have to try and figure out a way to consistently stop this potent duo.

Heart still pounding from the game? Why not check out our post-game podcast? Cyler is here to run down the ins and outs of Thomas Tuchel’s latest setup, individual performances, Bayern Munich’s fatigue worries, and the state of the Bundesliga title race. Check it out on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate your support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs FC Heidenheim: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 23 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works