Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is taking an active approach to solving Germany’s striker issues

Since the retirement of Miroslav Klose, the topic of Germany’s lack of a “proper striker” is one that fans are all too familiar with. While Niklas Füllkrug has emerged as an excellent option for the position, Germany head coachand former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t want to rely on just one player for the role. During the last international break, Union Berlin’s Kevin Behrens was given his first senior international call-up, and now Werder Bremen’s star man Marvin Ducksch receives the honor.

Nagelsmann has this to say about Ducksch’s ability (as per @iMiaSanMia via dfb): “He can be very valuable, especially coming off the bench. He didn’t have an easy start to the season but has now got a very good record again and has helped to stabilize Bremen with his performances. If you score 20 goals at a top club, that’s less impressive than if you score a lot of goals or provide assists at a not-so-top club. His set pieces are very good and he’s a good finisher. He also knows Niclas Füllkrug very, very well. That’s certainly another factor that can help us. We want to have 2-3 real strikers on the way to the Euros, and we have 3,4,5 candidates for that.”

Nagelsmann’s willingness to experiment with players like Ducksch or Behrens shows that he’s not afraid to use players who have lower reputations. Instead of trying Kai Havertz or Timo Werner up top when it clearly wasn’t working, Nagelsmann is trying to solve issues facing the squad instead of hoping everything just starts working out.

While Ducksch’s inclusion in the squad is indicative of Nagelsmann's comfort in straying from the use of more prominent players, his call-up isn’t undeserved. Ducksch has four goals and three assists in nine Bundesliga starts for Bremen this season, and has the ability to score some incredible goals.

Click here to watch Ducksch score a banger in a game against Stuttgart last season.