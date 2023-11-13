Bayern Munich’s potential winter trip to Abu Dhabi is no more

Bayern Munich have made a habit of traveling to a warm location for a winter training camp, going to Qatar last year before the season restarted, but according to Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, that will not be happening this year. Bayer had considered traveling to Abu Dhabi for a training camp but decided against it. Apparently, such a training camp would cost up to 1 million euros. Even for Bayern, paying so much for a training camp is ludicrous and the cost was understandably one of the main reasons the idea was dismissed.

However, Bild also mentions the “political situation in the Middle East” as a deterrent for Thomas Tuchel’s men to sun themselves over there. Ultimately, Bayern will have to come up with a different plan to ready Bayern for the restart of the Bundesliga, keeping last winter’s controversies in mind.

Former head coach Julian Nagelsmann notably gave his players a lot of time off after the Qatar World Cup in the winter. Imagine that, giving your players some rest. However, the start to the second half of Bayern’s season was abysmal and the Bayern bosses decided his preparation was key to this failure. Tuchel will hope things will go better for him than it did for his predecessor.