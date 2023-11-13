Serhou Guirassy says Bayern Munich frontman Harry Kane is spurring the rest of the league’s strikers to do better

Serhou Guirassy is the surprise package of the Bundesliga goalscoring charts, notching up 14 goals and a solitary assist in the league so far. For the most part, he has outscored league-record transfer Harry Kane but the Bayern Munich man has edged out the Guinean—who is currently out injured—on top with 15 goals and five assists.

Guirassy said that Kane is motivating his peers to keep up with him:

It’s never a good time to be injured but football is like this and life is like this. I’m calm in my head and I’m lucky it’s not a more serious injury. It’s something big to be competing with Harry Kane, who is a world-class striker. I think he has pushed a lot of strikers in the Bundesliga to raise their level to try and compete with him. – Guardian Sport as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

It’s only November and the top three already have 37 goals between them (Leroy Sané is one of three players tied on eight goals). Who will get the coveted Torjägerkanone at the end of the season, and will Robert Lewandowski’s 41-goal season ever be beaten?