Bayern Munich third kit next season to reportedly feature vintage Adidas logo

Adidas has long been the kit supplier and outfitter for many giant football teams such as Arsenal FC, Real Madrid, as well as Bayern Munich and the German national team. Adidas is respected as one of the best in the business, and hailing from Bavaria. It’s truly hard to imagine Bayern Munich without thinking about Adidas.

Recent leaks have reported there will be a major impact due Adidas’ branding which will make a significant visual impact on their team kits next season. A reliable source for upcoming kits Footy Headlines has stated that the German apparel company will reintroduce the iconic trefoil logo to the 2024-25 Elite Team third kits instead of the current Adidas logo.

It is quite an iconic logo for the German company and it is likely to affect the associated training gear as well. It seems like a worthwhile venture from the normal since it will be going on the third kits only. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments!