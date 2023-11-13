 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Filed under:

Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich’s training kit for 2024/25 has been leaked

What is this?

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s kit supplier Adidas is always one step ahead in terms of getting the initial designs of the official shirts out, and in this case the 2024/25 training kit for the Bavarians has been leaked. The shirt is sort of a pale red color with minimal, if any, design on the front. The kit sports the Adidas and Bayern logos either side of the chest:

This is probably one of the blandest kits Adidas has gotten out. Not only is the shirt plain with almost no pattern on the front, but the shade of red is not even appealing. Yes, it’s only a training kit and visual appeal may not be an important factor in making them (or at least that’s how Adidas thought), but the impression it gives off should be good.

If it was given a rating, it would be 5/10 because it looks like Adidas gave up halfway through designing it. Probably not even halfway through because it looks like a base for a potential design.

