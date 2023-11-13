Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich’s training kit for 2024/25 has been leaked

Bayern Munich’s kit supplier Adidas is always one step ahead in terms of getting the initial designs of the official shirts out, and in this case the 2024/25 training kit for the Bavarians has been leaked. The shirt is sort of a pale red color with minimal, if any, design on the front. The kit sports the Adidas and Bayern logos either side of the chest:

: Class - Bayern Munich 2024 Training Kit Leaked: https://t.co/ix85o5KH4l — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) October 29, 2023

This is probably one of the blandest kits Adidas has gotten out. Not only is the shirt plain with almost no pattern on the front, but the shade of red is not even appealing. Yes, it’s only a training kit and visual appeal may not be an important factor in making them (or at least that’s how Adidas thought), but the impression it gives off should be good.

If it was given a rating, it would be 5/10 because it looks like Adidas gave up halfway through designing it. Probably not even halfway through because it looks like a base for a potential design.