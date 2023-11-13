Julian Nagelsmann scouted Augsburg striker for German national team, but went a different direction

Former Bayern Munich and current Germany men’s national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann is on the hunt for a striker.

While Nagelsmann was let go one season too early to get to work with England superstar Harry Kane at Bayern, he is free to have his pick from the entire Germany pool now without worrying about transfer season. Unfortunately, those pickings have been slim for some time.

The latest man on Nagelsmann’s radar was Augsburg’s 26-year-old Phillip Tietz, per a report from kicker, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Julian Nagelsmann was at Augsburg against Wolfsburg on Saturday watching Augsburg striker Phillip Tietz (26). Nagelsmann is still looking for another striker to be Niclas Füllkrug’s backup ahead of the Euros and has Tietz on his radar [@kicker]

Ultimately, Nagelsmann opted to go in a different direction and did not call up Tietz, but it shows that the new boss is looking to uncover some hidden gems in German. Union Berlin’s 32-year-old striker Kevin Behrens and Bayern attacking midfielder Thomas Müller spelled Füllkrug at the No. 9 position in the October international break, with Müller earning a start in Germany’s 2-2 draw with Mexico.

How will things shake out next week?