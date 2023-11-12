Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund talks through January options

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund is enjoying watching this season’s version of his squad, but the front office man does still have one eye on January’s transfer window.

“We’re thinking about what’s possible. But January windows are never easy. We want to do the right thing, it’s not about actionism. We are now discussing a few options because we have very big goals, in the Bundesliga as well as in the Champions League,” Freund told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When asked specifically about long-rumored transfer target João Palhinha of Fulham FC, Freund acknowledged the interest, but did not sound like anything was set in stone.

“Of course (Palhinha) still on our radar. The club worked intensively on Palhinha in the summer. I was there for a bit on the last, strange day of the transfer window. But we can’t say yet what will happen. We are generally exploring the market,” said Freund.

Aside of a defensive midfielder, Bayern Munich is rumored to want a versatile defender (or two), who would be able to play multiple positions along the backline. Freund, though, does not want to create too much of a backlog on the bench that it would hinder players like Konrad Laimer.

That said, Freund knows the upcoming Africa Cup and Asia Cup will his his roster hard.

“The topic is complex. If we were to bring in a player at right back, Konny Laimer – who played there several times recently and did well – would be free again for the defensive midfield position. I wouldn’t commit to something yet, but we’re looking at centre-backs, right-backs and No. 6’s — especially since the Africa Cup and the Asian Cup are coming up, where we will be missing Noussair Mazraoui and Minjae Kim plus possibly Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting,” said Freund.