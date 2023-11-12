Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane effusively praises his ridiculously effective partnership with Leroy Sané

Bayern Munich looks for a goal, needs a goal and so Leroy Sané and Harry Kane combine to score a goal. How often has that already happened this season? Far too many times to count, but at least it can be narrowed down to just twice in Bayern’s game against Heidenheim as the two superstars helped Bayern race into a 2-0 lead.

Unsurprisingly, Kane doesn’t mind having such a talented player alongside him, his words after the match captured by @iMiaSanMia. “I love playing with Leroy. We have a very good connection – on and off the pitch. He’s a fantastic player and guy.”

As the guy in the squad most familiar with England during his time with Manchester City, it makes sense that the task of decoding Harry Kane’s way of speaking will have fallen to Leroy. But it seems they’ve also built quite a rapport doing so. After all, Kane wasn’t done singing his praises.

“He’s probably our best player of the season so far and incredibly important for us,” says the superstar striker with 21 goals in his first 15 games at Bayern. Nevertheless, it is clear just how crucial Sané and the symbiotic connection he has formed with Kane have been to Bayern this season. Now if only the Sané, Kane and Mane trio could have been a thing. We were so close...

