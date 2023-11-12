Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel praises Raphaël Guerreiro for match-winning performance on return from injury

Frustration was palpable among the Bayern Munich team and supporters. The team had just let a comfortable two-goal lead slip at home against Heidenheim with just 20 minutes until full time. If they were not careful, the win they worked so hard for could slip out of their hands. Something was needed to lift the spirits. So Raphaël Guerreiro happily obliged, confidently smashing home a goal to restore Bayern’s calm and reassert a measure of control over a game Bayern would eventually win.

Speaking after the match, Thomas Tuchel praised the former Borussia Dortmund player and highlighted his numerous qualities.

“He’s smart, good on the ball, always has ideas and very precise in what he does. If he stays healthy he’ll help us a lot”, Tuchel said, as captured by @iMiaSanMia,

That is the worry, the fact that he has spent the vast majority of his time at Bayern injured. However, if he can come back from his injuries with the kind of gusto and purpose he showed against Heidenheim, perhaps it is not all bad.

“It was a great comeback for him,” Tuchel continued. “We held him back a bit due to his injury history, but to come back like this and score an important goal is just great.”

Now the onus is on the Portuguese to stay injury free. He has shown his qualities and his application, now he needs to show that he can be available when the team needs him.

Heart still pounding from the game? Why not check out our post-game podcast? Cyler is here to run down the ins and outs of Thomas Tuchel’s latest setup, individual performances, Bayern Munich’s fatigue worries, and the state of the Bundesliga title race. Check it out on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate your support!