Bayern Munich youngster Aleksandar Pavlović talks starting XI debut, Thomas Müller

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel saw Saturday’s match against Heidenheim as the perfect opportunity to integrate young midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović into the starting XI.

The 19-year-old handled himself well as a starter in completing 92% of his passes, winning four of seven ground duels, and only losing possession nine times in 75 minutes.

For Pavlović, getting the 4-2 win marked a special day.

“A great feeling. I am very proud and grateful. I have to stick with it, keep working hard and then whatever comes will happen,” Pavlović told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch.

One player who has been helping ease Pavlović’s transition to the first team is Thomas Müller — and the youngster appreciates those efforts.

“Stand up guy! He coaches on the pitch all the time,” Pavlović said.

