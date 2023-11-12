Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr remains hopeful for more playing time

Bouna Sarr actually playing for Bayern Munich has been a bit of a running joke amongst fans since arriving from Marseille in 2020.

Including his start against Heidenheim, the Senegalese right-back has only started six games, the last of which coming in 2020.

That is...not ideal.

Sarr starting his first game since 2020 can only mean one of two things: Bayern’s squad is frighteningly thin, or Sarr is about to make the comeback arc of the century.

All jokes aside, Sarr wasn’t half bad against Heidenheim.

Despite the occasional sloppy pass, the 31-year-old managed to finish the game as Bayern’s top tackler, tied with Aleksander Pavlovic, with 3 tackles completed.

Sarr was even close to scoring. In the 43rd minute, he did well to get a shot away in Heidenheim’s box, only to be denied by Kevin Müller’s close-range save. Let’s not forget the key detail here: That save led to a corner, which led to a goal. Hats off to the true man of the match, Bouna Sarr!

Again, jokes aside. Sarr may actually be proving himself to be a capable depth option for Thomas Tuchel.

When asked about his squad role by Bild’s Nico Linner, the former Marseille man was just glad to aid the team: “I don’t know. I’m just keeping myself ready for the next chance to play and help the team.”

Sarr is also hoping that chance comes soon again. “I hope I’ll get further minutes.”

While the idea of Bouna Sarr starting more games in future may frighten many, he deserves a chance to prove hist metal at the very least.

As always, we appreciate your support!