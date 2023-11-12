Thomas Tuchel can’t concern self with results from Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga competition

As Bayern Munich wrapped up another three points during its 4-2 win over Heidenheim, the only scoreboard that concerned that coach Thomas Tuchel was concerned about was the one at the Allianz Arena, which gave the result of Bayern vs. Heidenheim.

For Tuchel, he only wants to control what he can control.

“For us it’s a fight against ourselves and our expectations. We have to focus on ourselves and take our points — nothing else. We want to win, win, win and stay on that mindset. I think the league is wide open this season. Stuttgart are doing well, so are Leipzig, Leverkusen, Dortmund. We don’t speculate on other teams and only focus on ourselves,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich is taking care of business in the win column and will have its chances against Bayer Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart. RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund this season, but a lot can still happen in the race for the title.

Unlike the Allianz Arena crowd on Saturday — whose emotions swung with every goal during VfB Stuttgart’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund — Tuchel just wants to make sure he keeps his team focused on what is front of them now and not what will be waiting down the road.

Heart still pounding from the game? Why not check out our post-game podcast? Cyler is here to run down the ins and outs of Thomas Tuchel’s latest setup, individual performances, Bayern Munich’s fatigue worries, and the state of the Bundesliga title race. Check it out on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate your support!