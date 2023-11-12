Heidenheim not mentally broken after resilient effort in loss to Bayern Munich

Despite being on the wrong end up a 4-2 result against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt was not altogether displeased with his team or its effort.

“We had three objectives today, three promises. We had to play at the limit in defence, we wanted to play forward courageously, use our counter-attacking opportunities and play for the team. And we did that. I wanted us to be proud of our performance and we succeeded at that. With a little more luck, vision and concentration in the second half we might even have achieved more,” Schmid said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Heidenheim striker Tim Kleindienst was proud of the team, but unhappy with not being able to secure at least a point.

“We used the Dortmund game as an example. That was similar. We were down by two goals as well and that was just as unnecessary as it was today. We could have easily avoided the first two goals. We wanted to go out there and be able to say that we gave a good performance and not get taken apart. We achieved that. We managed to keep up well. In the end, it’s bitter anyway because we travel home without a point,” Tim Kleindienst remarked

Midfielder Jan-Niklas Beste said Raphaël Guerreiro’s goal sent Heidenheim reeling and made it difficult for the team to mount a comeback.

“We conceded the third right after we equalized. To an extent, that was the crucial blow. If we had held out at 2-2 for longer, the game might have evolved differently. Obviously, towards the end you could see Bayern’s quality very clearly. We told ourselves at half-time that we had nothing more to lose, like we did at Dortmund,” Beste noted.

