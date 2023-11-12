Bayern’s Harry Kane hunting for house in Munich...and Robert Lewandowski’s Bundesliga record

Any more space in that hotel suite for all the match balls, Harry?

Former Tottenham Hotspur star and England captain Harry Kane is off to a roaring start to life at Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old striker added another brace to his goals tally this season...and he hasn’t even settled down.

“I’m still looking for a house,” Kane quipped after the match (via @iMiaSanMia). “Hopefully I’ll find one by the winter break. I’m optimistic.”

Kane’s living situation is in the spotlight because, as jokester teammate Thomas Müller pointed out, his hotel room might be running out of capacity to store all the match balls he has been accumulating.

But that’s not all Kane has his eyes on. As his match ball tally racks up, Bundesliga spectators are beginning to take more than a few glances at current FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski’s single-season league goals record, which stands at 41. Kane has 17 goals from his first eleven matches this season — and the questions are starting.

“Good question, I’ll probably be asked about that all season. But there’s still a long way to go,” Kane admitted after the game (via Ransport journalist Martin Volkmar, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.)

Lewandowski’s record, set in 2021, broke through the once-unthinkable barrier set by Bayern legend Gerd Müller in the 1971/72 season. And the Polish striker accomplished that in just 28 starts (29 matches played) due to injury — a whopping 1.46 goals per start pace.

Kane’s current pace? A cool 1.55. Par for the course for Harry, who just keeps chugging along:

Harry Kane has now scored 20+ goals in each of the last 10 seasons: 14/15 ⚽️31 15/16 ⚽️28 16/17 ⚽️35 17/18 ⚽️41 18/19 ⚽️24 19/20 ⚽️24 20/21 ⚽️33 21/22 ⚽️27 22/23 ⚽️32 23/24 ⚽️21* [@Squawka]

One season after the Bundesliga golden boot was awarded to a player with 16 league goals (a mark shared by Niclas Füllkrug for Werder Bremen and Christopher Nkunku for RB Leipzig), Kane is already blowing these marks out of the water. The post-Lewandowski interregnum is well and truly over.

Heart still pounding from the game? Why not check out our post-game podcast? Cyler is here to run down the ins and outs of Thomas Tuchel’s latest setup, individual performances, Bayern Munich’s fatigue worries, and the state of the Bundesliga title race. Check it out on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate your support!