Rekordmeister’s Records: Bayern Munich set a flurry of records as they scrap past Heidenheim

Bayern Munich came up against the latest addition to the list of Bundesliga clubs — FC Heidenheim. Despite this being the latter’s first-ever season in the top flight, they proved a challenge to the Rekordmeister. By doing so, they set a bunch of new records.

The Records began before the game

Even before the game, the announcement of the lineup saw a surprise start. Bouna Sarr made his first start for the club in over two years (since 2021!)

Bouna Sarr starts a Bundesliga game for the first time in 31 months (Union Berlin in April 2021) pic.twitter.com/CjHWWfGiyo — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 11, 2023

Funnily enough, Sarr played decently well — although his play basically revolved around making backpasses to Kim Min-jae.

There’s a first time for everything!

Raphaël Guerreiro came on, making his second comeback from injury this season, and banged in a goal to put Bayern back in front. This would also be Guerreiro’s first goal for FC Bayern, and he celebrated it in amazing fashion.

Raphaël Guerreiro celebrates his first Bayern goal ⚽ pic.twitter.com/cQpH6uCGF5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 11, 2023

And with Kimmich’s suspension, youngster Aleksandar Pavlović also made his first-ever start in the Bundesliga and went on to play a solid game.

First Bundesliga start for Aleksandar Pavlović pic.twitter.com/8ezKcDaYPf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 11, 2023

You know what they say, there’s a first time for everything! Hope that this is the first of many for both of them!

A new club added to the list!

Having scored the towering header that put the game to bed, Choupo’s goal against Heidenheim meant that he is the only player in the league to have scored against every one of the current 18 Bundesliga teams. Yes, even Bayern. A very impressive statistic from him.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is the only active Bundesliga player to have scored against every single one of the current 18 Bundesliga teams pic.twitter.com/OklUx8TFYX — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 11, 2023

Manuel Neuer is also back to breaking records, as he has now won against 36 (!) different Bundesliga clubs — equalling the record set by Lothar Matthäus and Miroslav Votava. Incredible longevity from the captain.

Manuel Neuer has now won against 36 different clubs in the Bundesliga, equalling the record held by Lothar Matthäus and Miroslav Votava [@OptaFranz] pic.twitter.com/UReVDlwsuJ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 11, 2023

Death, taxes, and Harry Edward Kane MBE

Surprise, surprise. Former Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has shattered yet another Bundesliga record. He now becomes the first player to ever score 17 goals in the first 11 games of the Bundesliga.

First ever player to score 17 goals after 11 Bundesliga matchdays pic.twitter.com/MhshQ3j7Lz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 11, 2023

He’s lit up the Bundesliga and it’s an absolute delight to watch the Englishman at work. At this rate, the 41-goal record set by FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski is not safe. One can only wonder... how many will Kane get now?

Funnily enough, Kane’s 17 Bundesliga goals mean that he has already surpassed last season’s Torjägerkanone winners: Niclas Füllkrug and Christopher Nkunku who both managed 16 goals. The league finally has a strong striker once again.

Kane also took his overall tally to 21, which means he has now scored 20+ goals in all of his last 10 seasons. Monster — is already on track to set his personal best this season.

14/15 ⚽️31 15/16 ⚽️28 16/17 ⚽️35 17/18 ⚽️41 18/19 ⚽️24 19/20 ⚽️24 20/21 ⚽️33 21/22 ⚽️27 22/23 ⚽️32 23/24 ⚽️21* @Squawka

It’s Harry Kane’s world, and we are all just living in it. Like Thomas Müller said on X, he’s simply #Kanetastic.

Goal, goal, goal, goal. They just keep on coming!

Bayern can’t seem to stop scoring goals. Under Thomas Tuchel this season Bayern have scored a record 41 goals in just 11 Bundesliga games, a never before accomplished feat.

Bayern have scored their 41st goal of the Bundesliga season - the most ever by a team through their first 11 games of a BL season [@OptaFranz] pic.twitter.com/Dh9RsI3jki — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 11, 2023

This Bayern team is a goalscoring machine. Hope to see more of this in Europe!

Sané is InSané

Even though Sané seemed fatigued, he still picked up two assists to Harry Kane’s brace. This means he’s managed a G/A in all of his last 7 Bundesliga games, his longest streak yet. Hope this streak continues, well into the Rückrunde.

Leroy Sané has been directly involved in at least a goal in each of his last 7 Bundesliga games (5G, 6A). He's never had such a streak before pic.twitter.com/t9ntIxcM2x — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 11, 2023

His 6 assists in the league this season also take him to joint top of the assist charts alongside RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

An Ode to Frank Schmidt

Heidenheim would be far from the Bundesliga if it weren’t for their head coach, Frank Schmidt. In mid-September, Schmidt became the longest-serving manager in German history. He’s been in charge of the club since 2007, and it is the only club he has ever coached.

As his side challenged Bayern Munich, Schmidt coached his 600th professional game. Now that’s a crazy number. To cap that off, he also won BFW’s Jersey Swap! Excited to see whether they will truly live the dream and avoid relegation this season.

