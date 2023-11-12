Christoph Freund reflects on Bayern Munich’s 4-2 win over Heidenheim, rues conceded goals

Bayern Munich made hard work of it, particularly in the second half of play, but they were able to secure the 4-2 win over Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena thanks to a brace from Harry Kane and goals from Raphaël Guerreiro and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

However, shortly after a triple change from Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, Bayern conceded twice. Up until then Heidenheim had been lucky to be only 2-0 down, but suddenly they were allowed right back into the match.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund was not pleased with the lapse — but grateful for the subsequent response.

“The two goals conceded were unnecessary,” Freund explained after the match (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The team’s reaction after the 2-2 was very, very good. We deserved to win, but it’s annoying that we conceded two goals.”

Part of the spotlight fell on defender Kim Min-jae, but Freund did not go too harshly on the Korean international, particularly in light of his match fatigue. After a run of games, the 26-year-old center-back’s legs are probably quite heavy at the moment.

“You can see that he played over 90 minutes every game. Such lack of concentration happens, it’s human,” Freund empathized.

As for the man of the hour, it was once again England international and former Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane — who took his Bundesliga goal tally up to 17.

Freund, like everyone else, is in awe.

“It’s impressive,” Freund raved. “It’s the first time he’s been away from England and it’s worked out right from the start. He’s a really good guy, well received in the team and really popular. With his left, with his right, with his head, he just loves to score. The team also plays for him well, he is a phenomenon.”

