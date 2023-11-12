Vote! Bayern Munich 4-2 Heidenheim: Community player ratings

The Harry Kane show continues. Bayern Munich triumphed over FC Heidenheim 4-2 in Bundesliga action on Saturday. Two excellent first half goals from Harry Kane to get the ball rolling before a late scare required the home team to dig deep and put two more on the scoreboard.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel shrugged off a minor selection crisis due to red card and injury, handing out starts to Aleksander Pavlović at the No. 6 and Bouna Sarr at left-back. A stellar combo play from Thomas Müller nearly resulted in Kane handing Sarr an assist, but the other Müller — Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin — was up to the challenge.

Leroy Sané provided the assist for both Kane goals (and nearly added two more of the same in the second half) to continue his rich vein of form this season. The Bavarian machine looked as unstoppable as ever.

That is, until a triple substitution took off Müller, shifted Noussair Mazraoui to center-back, and welcomed the visitors right back into the match. A stunning quickfire double (67’, 70’) knotted the game up and it took substitute Raphaël Guerreiro’s heroics to restore the advantage for Bayern.

Two more substitutes, Mathys Tel to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, combined for the 4-2 to seal the deal. Never a dull moment in Bavaria, is there?

How did everyone do? Have your say below!

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.

It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!

If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

