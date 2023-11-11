Bayern Munich star Harry Kane enjoying his flying start to the Bundesliga

Note: This piece is written by Munchen910, whose account he could not access yet.

After a high-octane start to his first Bundesliga season, Harry Kane and Bayern Munich are finally settling into a rhythm. After setting the Rekordmeister up with two goals, Kane had to witness a five-minute period of madness where Bayern shipped off two goals against Heidenheim. The Bavarians rebounded with two more goals, a reaction that pleased the England captain.

“We showed a great reaction after their equalizer. I’m just enjoying playing with the team,” Kane said in post-match comments captured by Ransport’s Martin Volkmar (via @iMiaSanMia). “My body is used to the strain from the Premier League, but it was a tough week.”

While the fans are also happy with the reaction, they are also scrutinizing the fact that such reactions are having to be commonplace in games. Will Bayern ever have a stretch of games not driven by an individual mistake? Hopefully there will be fewer self-inflicted moments of madness that then subsequently demand a response.

“We switched into a higher gear. It’s good the game ended this way. At the end of the season, nobody will remember this win, but you have to decide these kind of games in your favour,” Kane added (via FCBayern.com).

The international break now commences. Bayern next take on FC Köln at the end of the month, followed by a Champions League showdown with FC Copenhagen after that.

