Three observations from Bayern Munich’s wild 4-2 win vs. Heidenheim

Bayern Munich faced newly-promoted Heidenheim and played out a wild 4-2 win to fend off a late scare. A Harry Kane brace and goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Raphaël Guerreiro negated the would-be comeback from Tim Kleindienst and Jan-Niklas Beste. What are the takeaways from today’s game?

Harry Kane is too OP

The England captain simply cannot stop scoring as he extends his league tally to 17 goals for the season. If it was not obvious already, the 95 million euros that Bayern paid for him was worth it.

Leroy Sané overplayed

Sané, when on it, is one of the most dangerous wingers in football. Lately, however, he has been playing off and not his usual clinical self. It is probably a sign of being overworked but it is not like Thomas Tuchel does not have options, despite the heavy rotation. He did assist Kane’s second goal but the German has not been spectacular otherwise. Sané’s heavy workload is beginning to show its downside.

Shades of 2019

It has been mentioned before that the last time these teams met, it was a 5-4 Bayern win in the DFB-Pokal in 2019 and this game had that feel. Tons of goals from terrible defending from both sides and a general element of uncertainty.