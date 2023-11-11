Match awards from Bayern Munich’s entertaining 4-2 win over FC Heidenheim

Bayern Munich was dominant, and controlling, and came away with all three points against a hardy FC Heidenheim side. Let’s see who deserved the plaudits for a very entertaining game.

Jersey Swap: Frank Schmidt

Both Tim Kleindienst and Jan-Niklas Beste were amazing while going forward and Kevin (not Thomas!) Müller was solid in between the sticks, but the real plaudits must go to the coach. Frank Schmidt set his team up to play a strong mid block, attacking on the counter (getting the ball to Kleindienst), suited perfectly to his strengths.

His team was well drilled, and his players were moving in and out of positions flawlessly, giving Bayern a hard time. It is how they snagged points against Dortmund and high-flying Stuttgart — but Bayern proved to be too much. His tactics were clear and thus his side was able to trouble us, even equalizing to make it 2-2.

Der Kaiser: Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano's brilliant distribution once again was key to Bayern's attack, and he was also solid defensively.

While Kim Min-jae's mistake cost Bayern the second goal, he was still incredible (completing 120 passes and bailing Bayern out multiple times), so a mention to him. And Bouna Sarr was... surprisingly solid. So there’s that.

Fußballgott: Raphaël Guerreiro

While Aleksandar Pavlović completed a solid game on his debut, Guerreiro's return from injury was amazing. Just as he came on, Guerreiro shifted to midfield alongside Pavlovic and managed to get himself on the scoresheet, putting Bayern in front again. He was a breath of fresh air amongst all the chaos in midfield recently.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sané

Leroy Sané is simply unstoppable. Sané was explosive and quick, making nine (9!) key passes this game. His incredible dribble to set up Kane for the first goal, and then masterful corner kick for Kane's second took his tally this season to 14 goals and assists in 11 Bundesliga games, and his six assists put him level with RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons for most in the league. Sané playing so well this season has a lot of hearts smiling.

Meister of the Match: Harry Kane.

It is simply too difficult to keep coming up with Kane puns every other week to describe this man. Kane’s record 17 goals in 11 games is truly mind-boggling. Every time he gets the ball, it’s something brilliant. The way he turned and shot the ball with total accuracy for the first goal was impressive enough, but then his header (which had a 3% goal probability) reminded us why he’s truly the best player in the world right now. He’s quite well on track to break Robert Lewandowski’s 41-goal record — in his first season.

He edges Sané for MOTM — and that’s because even after all the substitutions in attack Kane kept coming up with brilliant passes and shot-creating actions. That is what differentiates him from other strikers.

That’s that for Bayern’s last game before the international break. Do you agree with the awards? What would you have changed? Let us know in the comments below!