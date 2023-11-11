Thomas Müller happy with Bayern Munich win, hopes Leverkusen will drop points

Bayern Munich managed a mostly comfortable yet near-disastrous 4-2 victory against visitors Heidenheim. The match saw the freshly-promoted side spring back to level terms in the second half before Bayern put any doubts to bed with goals from Raphaël Guerreiro and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

After the match, Bayern veteran attacking midfielder Thomas Müller commented on the importance of the game.

“The win puts us at the top of the table for now,” Müller said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I hope Leverkusen will start drawing games at some point. We’ll see by Monday. Otherwise we’ll try again on the next match day.”

It is important that Bayern keeps Leverkusen under pressure to perform well and win games at this point of the season as any slip-ups from either team could be the difference between winning and losing the league. There is also hope that the continued pressure to be at the top will get to Leverkusen and cause them to drop off, like what happened a few seasons ago when they last had an extended run at the top of the table.

Leverkusen will face off against Union Berlin tomorrow. Fans can hope that the capital club and Champions League outfit will be able to prove a challenge for Die Werkself, although Union’s poor form this season is a signifier that the match will likely be a one-sided affair.

Regardless of Leverkusen’s results, Bayern must keep winning.

Heart still pounding from the game? Why not check out our post-game podcast? Cyler is here to run down the ins and outs of Thomas Tuchel’s latest setup, individual performances, Bayern Munich’s fatigue worries, and the state of the Bundesliga title race. Check it out on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate your support!