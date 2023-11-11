Kingsley Coman talks Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich integration

Kingsley Coman has played with some excellent strikers in his time at Bayern Munich. The 27-year-old French winger is now in his ninth season in Bavaria and has gone from playing with current FC Barcelona man Robert Lewandowski up top, to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, to now England skipper Harry Kane.

“He does us a lot of good,” Coman said of Kane after Bayern’s 2-1 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League (as captured by CANAL+Foot, via @iMiaSanMia). “We’re always used to playing with a No. 9 at Bayern. Choupo did very well last year. Before him, Lewandowski did very, very, very well. Kane is doing extraordinary things. We’re trying to pass the ball to him — he has integrated very well in the system and plays great passes too. It’s amazing to have such a player in the team.”

Kane’s quality in distribution sets him apart from other strikers, but his prolific goal-scoring means it is back to business as usual for the high-flying Bavarians.

As Coman noted, however, it is still early in the process and Kane and his new teammates are each adjusting to one another. Miscommunication and misplaced passes early on against Galatasaray showed symptoms of that — and even Bayern’s late concession resulted from a moment where Thomas Müller appeared unable to get on the same page with Kane as he looked for passing options.

If these are growing pains, though, Bayern fans should be excited about what to expect next.

