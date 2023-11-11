Former Bayern Munich and Germany striker Miroslav Klose on Leroy Sané being a difference-maker

Bayern Munich and Germany star Leroy Sané has been on a different level as of late. The pacey winger has contributed 11 goals and 8 assists in his last 19 starts in the Champions League. Prior to the match against Galatasaray, Sané was revealed to be the only player of the Top 5 Leagues in Europe that has successfully completed 25+ dribbles (40), taken 25+ shots (30), and created 25+ chances (28).

He has been fairly pleasant to watch, to say the very least. In an interview with Tz, former Bayern Munich and Germany striker Miroslav Klose shared his thoughts on a lot of Bayern players and said the following about Sané: “He’s making the difference in many games at the moment, which makes me personally incredibly happy for him. He’s always been talented. Now he’s also effective. With his speed dribbling and his left foot, he’s very difficult to defend. He plays really good passes and also looks for the finish.”

Sané who is fast, athletic, and smart with his dribblings, is finally showing everybody why he is a serious contender for the title of best winger in the world right now.

Cool fact: Did you know that his mother is an Olympic all-around bronze medalist and that his father was also a footballer playing for clubs in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland while representing the Senegalese national team?

