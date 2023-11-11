 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
“Completely different profile”: Thomas Tuchel compares Bayern Munich stars Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala

The two Bavarian No. 10s bring a different flair to the XI.

FC Bayern München v SV Darmstadt 98 - Bundesliga Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala has looked set to take the mantle of Thomas Müller’s responsibilities as the No. 10 for club and country — but the youngster actually plays a very different game than the veteran Raumdeuter, according to Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

“Jamal loves dribbling with the ball from deep and making space for himself with his turns. Thomas has a completely different profile,” Tuchel said in comments captured by Bayern’s English language Twitter account. “He likes to play quick, direct football and he’s a bit more aggressive in the box.”

Musiala is out for a spell after pulling up at the end of a run into the box in the first half against Galatasaray, and Müller is the natural replacement. However, it is undeniable that they have different styles, with the 34-year-old always searching for that incisive first-time pass to create danger.

“We’ve got a lot of options, but Thomas is obviously top of the pile. We’re not making any decisions yet, though,” Tuchel said in previewing his selection ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga tilt against Heidenheim.

