BFW Opinion: Five reasons why Bayern Munich should bring Dante back

Bayern Munich are dangerously short of center backs and are looking for someone to fill in the void. Since the Bavarians are hellbent on keeping one of their former players, then I would like to suggest that Bayern look at a familiar face: Dante. The Brazilian is currently plying his trade in Nice over in France and here are the reasons why he could be a great stopgap:

1. He has experience and leadership skills

At age 40, Dante boasts a wealth of experience, having played the game since 1998, and could mentor the current crop of defenders. He is also the captain of Nice and would be the much-needed leader the defense needs in the absence of Matthijs de Ligt. To put that into perspective, Dante’s football career started the year before De Ligt was born (1999).

2. He is affordable

Transfermarkt says Dante’s market value is only €600k and on top of that, he is a free agent next year. What’s €600k to Bayern, it’s like pocket change for them. He is just the low risk transfer the team needs, or one that will pay off.

3. He knows the league and has played there before.

Dante has played for three Bundesliga teams: Borussia Mönchengladbach (2009-2012), Bayern (2012-2015), and VfL Wolfsburg (2015-16). He can speak the language (German) and speaks French over at Nice, where he has played since 2016. Therefore, communication should not be a problem at all.

4. Great locker room personality

Dante is known to be a cheerful person, such is the vibes he gives off in recent videos of himself. He will get along well with the rest of the team, I’m sure.

5. Criminal record (or lack thereof)

Dante already trumps Jerome Boateng in terms of legal issues in the sense that the Brazilian is free of controversies (although there’s this other Brazilian that Bayern had, he was quite “fire”).

What do you think, should Bayern bring Dante back? Would you suggest someone else? Let us know in the comments!

It’s time to start the #ForTheFro movement (for the afro)