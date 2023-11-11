Joshua Kimmich contract update from Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund

Bayern Munich’s current No. 6, Joshua Kimmich, may be out of action in the Bundesliga but he is still showing what kind of influence he can have for the Bavarians in the Champions League.

Kimmich is in the midst of a two-game suspension in the German top flight after a last man challenge, but starred alongside usual midfield partner Leon Goretzka in Bayern’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray on Wednesday.

After the match, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund gave an update on the midfield maestro’s contract situation.

“[No updates] in detail yet, but of course I have spoken to Jo for a long time. He knows his role at #FCBayern and so do we,” Freund remarked in comments captured by t-online journalist Julian Buhl. “He is very important. An absolute leader, that delivers top performance for years.”

Bayern and Thomas Tuchel are rumored to be in the market for a new defensive midfielder in the January transfer window — ostensibly to complement Kimmich, but it is still a move that might cause Kimmich to contemplate his options.

Kimmich is currently under contract until 2025.

