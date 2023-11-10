Bayern Munich vs FC Heidenheim: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

With the Champions League group stage done and dusted with two games left, Bayern Munich turn their attention to the Bundesliga. Heidenheim are no strangers to an encounter with the German record champions, having faced them last in a DFB Pokal game a few years back when Niko Kovac was still in charge.

Thomas Tuchel has a few injuries to key players he needs to worry about, but the main issue is rotation. With an international break coming up right after this, he can’t afford to overexert his squad, given the overwhelming number of internationals on the roster at FC Bayern. Meanwhile, Heidenheim took points off Stuttgart and Dortmund this season, they won’t be easy opponents.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.