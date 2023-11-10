Breaking: Julian Naglesmann announces latest German national team squad, five Bayern Munich players called up

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann made his second set up of call-ups for international play and five of his former players made the cut including Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

It should also be noted that Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala was not called up due to an injury that he sustained against Galatasaray in the Champions League earlier this week:

For comparison, this was Nagelsmann’s roster from his first set off call-ups last month for games against the United States and Mexico:

Seid ihr bereit?



Das ist unser Kader für die Spiele gegen die USA und Mexiko #dfbteam #USAGER #MEXGER pic.twitter.com/FxPC3MII4x — DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) October 6, 2023

The biggest changes include:

RB Leipzig’s Janis Blaswich for Fulham FC’s Bernd Leno

Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala (injured)

Werder Bremen’s Marvin Ducksch for Union Berlin’s Kevin Behrens

Bayern Munich’s Gnabry was included after missing the last call-up due to an injury

Some notable omissions include:

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich — though it was assumed that Neuer would not be called up so soon after his return from injury)

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

David Raum (RB Leipzig)

Emre Can, midfield/defense (Borussia Dortmund — injured)

Karim Adeyemi, attacker (Borussia Dortmund)

Youssoufa Moukoko, attacker (Borussia Dortmund)

Thilo Kehrer, defender (West Ham)

Lukas Klostermann, defender (RB Leipzig)

The team will Turkey (Saturday, November 18th, 2:45 EST) and Austria (Tuesday, November 21st, 2:45 EST) during this break and will be looking to get comfortable once again under its new boss.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

Looking for thoughts and analysis on what is going on with Bayern Munich this week? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: