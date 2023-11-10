 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Irankunda Incoming: Bayern Munich set to sign wonderkid winger, per report

Australia's hottest property just got a whole lot hotter.

A-League Men’s Semi Final 2: 2nd Leg: Central Coast Mariners v Adelaide United Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

It is no secret that Bayern Munich have been behind signing Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda, having eyed him even before the new board came in.

While a deal was very close at multiple points throughout the summer window, negotiations seemed to have stalled, with Adeliade United hoping for the player's transfer fee to rise.

However multiple reports from transfer-wiz Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sport's Florian Plettenberg say that a move has finally been agreed upon for the player to move to Munich in the summer of 2024.

A £3 million (€3.4 million) fixed transfer fee plus add-ons has been agreed verbally, which would make the signing the most expensive one in A-League history.

Director of Youth at FC Bayern Campus, Jochen Sauer has been eyeing the talent for months now, and in collaboration with his ex-colleague at RB Salzburg -- Christoph Freund, has most likely bought the talent to the Allianz Arena after all.

Irankunda is a pacy winger with a powerful shot reminiscent to that of Mathys Tel, and has become an A-League icon at the age of only 17.

The Tanzanian born winger has represented Australia at youth levels. Soon, it seems he'll be wearing the Bayern red.

What do you think about the transfer? Is it Freund's first mastermind signing? Tell us in the comments!

